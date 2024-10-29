Tripura CM Leads Youth Membership Recruitment Drive In His Home Constituency

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha led a membership drive aimed at enrolling young individuals aged 18 to 35 in different wards of his legislative assembly constituency.

Drawing attention to the importance of youth in shaping India's future, the Tripura CM outlined the Prime Minister's vision of integrating young voices into the political landscape.

"I'm conducting a membership drive for young people aged 18 to 35 across the wards of my constituency. The honorable prime minister constantly emphasizes the significance of involving youth in the party, as the future of India and the state rests on their shoulders. Keeping this in mind, I've just completed the membership enrolment in Ward 20 and currently doing the same in Ward 40, accompanied by my ward's corporator," said CM Saha.