Tripura: TMC Principal Lodges FIR Against 18 Students For Ragging; Rs 10 Lakh Fine Imposed

AGARTALA: The principal of society-run Tripura Medical College (TMC), Dr. Arindam Datta, filed an FIR with the Amtoli police station against 18 students of Tripura Medical College, Hapania, Agartala, on the allegation of ragging.

The college has imposed a collective fine of Rs 10 lakh on the accused, in addition to a one-year suspension from the hostels and a six-month monitoring of their mobile phones.

Barkha Debbarma, Urvashi Debbarma, VL Peksanga Sailo, Renesha Debbarma, Melisa Jorinsangi Pachua, Lima Debbarma, Ayubir APCM Debbarma, Langmaku Debbarma, Koleb Malsum, Tinni Debbarma, Samplai Debbarma, Sinai Debbarma, Siddhartha Mog, Urmila Tripura, Pirma Debbarma, Isha Debbarma, Mishol Debbarma, and Saurav Debbarma are the names of the students who were allegedly involved in the immoral act.