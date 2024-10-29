Tripura: TMC Principal Lodges FIR Against 18 Students For Ragging; Rs 10 Lakh Fine Imposed

AGARTALA: The principal of society-run Tripura Medical College (TMC), Dr. Arindam Datta, filed an FIR with the Amtoli police station against 18 students of Tripura Medical College, Hapania, Agartala, on the allegation of ragging.
The college has imposed a collective fine of Rs 10 lakh on the accused, in addition to a one-year suspension from the hostels and a six-month monitoring of their mobile phones.
Barkha Debbarma, Urvashi Debbarma, VL Peksanga Sailo, Renesha Debbarma, Melisa Jorinsangi Pachua, Lima Debbarma, Ayubir APCM Debbarma, Langmaku Debbarma, Koleb Malsum, Tinni Debbarma, Samplai Debbarma, Sinai Debbarma, Siddhartha Mog, Urmila Tripura, Pirma Debbarma, Isha Debbarma, Mishol Debbarma, and Saurav Debbarma are the names of the students who were allegedly involved in the immoral act.
In the letter of complaint to the police, the principal, Dr. Arindam Datta, stated that he had received a complaint about ragging from a student named Roopesh Kumar Jha and launched an inquiry. However, as the principal began investigating the matter, two students, Ayubir Debbarma and Samplai Debbarma, insulted and abused him.
A complaint in this regard has also reached the National Medical Commission's (NMC) anti-ragging cell.
After receiving the complaint, the officer in charge of Amtoli police station, Smriti Kanta Bardhan, issued notices to the guilty students for appearing in the police station, threatening arrest in the event of their failure to do so.
Sources claim that Tripura Engineering College (TEC) and Polytechnic College used to report earlier instances of ragging, but TMC has always been largely free from this problem due to the stringent regulations set by the government.
