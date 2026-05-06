Tripura CM Manik Saha assures impartial probe into BJP youth leader's death

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the police will take all necessary steps to conduct an impartial investigation into the death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Rahul Kishore Roy, whose body was found in the bathroom of his residence in North Tripura district.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, in a Facebook post said: "I would like to assure that the allegations brought forward by his (Roy's) wife will be thoroughly and impartially investigated, and appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law."

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rahul Kishore Roy, Mandal President of Yuva Morcha in Dharmanagar. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members," Chief Minister Saha added in his social media statement.

Police officials said that Roy, 38, a councillor of Dharmanagar Municipal Council and Mandal President of the BJYM, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred a day after the BJP candidate's victory in the by-election in the Dharmanagar Assembly seat was declared on May 4, triggering widespread suspicion and concern.

The incident sparked intense political and social unrest across Dharmanagar town, the second most important commercial hub after Agartala.

Party workers, supporters, and local residents took to the streets demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishments for the culprits.

Protesters blocked key roads in Dharmanagar, escalating the situation.

The Dharmanagar Municipal Council Chairperson, several Councillors, members of the public, and Roy's neighbours joined the demonstration.

The prolonged blockade brought traffic movement to a complete halt, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Roy's wife, in a complaint lodged with the police, alleged that a group of 'miscreants' -- reportedly owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and closely associated with newly elected BJP MLA Jahar Chakraborti, were involved in the incident.

She also alleged that she, along with her elderly father-in-law and mother-in-law, were assaulted by the same group of 'miscreants'.

The victim's family claims to have identified the accused and alleged that the incident was premeditated, possibly driven by political motives.

Roy's body was recovered from the bathroom of his residence on Tuesday morning.

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, police have initiated an investigation into the matter, the victim's wife claimed that due to the humiliation by the miscreants, her husband committed suicide by hanging using the BJP flag.

Authorities said that all possible angles are being examined to ascertain the truth behind the incident.

Protesters warned that if the accused are not arrested immediately, the agitation would intensify further.

They stressed that such incidents are unacceptable and demanded swift and stringent action from the administration.

The situation in Dharmanagar remains tense, with police closely monitoring developments, while residents await progress in the investigation. (IANS)

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