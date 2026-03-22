Tripura CM Manik Saha Backs State Budget 2026-27, Calls It People-Oriented and Forward-Looking

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday threw his full weight behind the state budget for the financial year 2026-27, calling it one of the most well-prepared financial plans he has seen in a long time.
Speaking in the Tripura Legislative Assembly during the discussion on the proposed budget, Saha described the plan as genuinely people-oriented and said it reflects the state government's commitment to transparency and balanced growth.
The budget was presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on March 16, 2026, during the ninth session of the Assembly.
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Saha acknowledged the difficulty of crafting a balanced budget for a small state with wide-ranging needs — and credited the Finance Minister for pulling it off.
"After a long time, I have seen such a well-prepared financial plan. Maintaining financial discipline is essential in budgeting. Tripura is a small state, and presenting a balanced budget while addressing diverse needs is a challenging task," he said.
"I thank the Finance Minister for presenting an excellent and forward-looking budget," he added.
The Chief Minister drew a direct line between the state budget and the broader national development agenda, describing the two as closely aligned.
"It has been prepared in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a developed India," Saha said, adding that the theme of self-reliance runs visibly through the budget's framework.
He also noted that the state budget complements the Union Budget in its overall direction and goals.
Perhaps the most emphatic aspect of Saha's remarks was his insistence on the budget's inclusive reach.
He said the financial plan has been designed to benefit women, students, youth, tribals, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, minorities, government employees, and pensioners — cutting across social and demographic lines.
"The Finance Minister has taken into account the needs of every section while preparing this budget," Saha said.
The Chief Minister framed the budget not just as a financial document, but as a statement of the state government's priorities — one that puts people at the centre of governance.