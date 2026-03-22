Tripura CM Manik Saha Backs State Budget 2026-27, Calls It People-Oriented and Forward-Looking

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday threw his full weight behind the state budget for the financial year 2026-27, calling it one of the most well-prepared financial plans he has seen in a long time.

Speaking in the Tripura Legislative Assembly during the discussion on the proposed budget, Saha described the plan as genuinely people-oriented and said it reflects the state government's commitment to transparency and balanced growth.

The budget was presented by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on March 16, 2026, during the ninth session of the Assembly.

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