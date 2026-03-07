Tripura CM Manik Saha Campaigns for BJP in TTAADC Polls, Says Tribal Development Needs BJP Win

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday made a strong pitch for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, asserting that the development of tribal communities in the council's jurisdiction would not be possible without the BJP in power.

Saha was addressing a mass gathering organised by the BJP at Atharobhola in Gomati district, where he called on voters to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the next TTAADC elections to accelerate development in tribal areas.

"We want to create a new Tripura with all the Janajatis," he said.

