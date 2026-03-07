Tripura CM Manik Saha Campaigns for BJP in TTAADC Polls, Says Tribal Development Needs BJP Win

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday made a strong pitch for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, asserting that the development of tribal communities in the council's jurisdiction would not be possible without the BJP in power.
Saha was addressing a mass gathering organised by the BJP at Atharobhola in Gomati district, where he called on voters to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the next TTAADC elections to accelerate development in tribal areas.
"We want to create a new Tripura with all the Janajatis," he said.
During the programme, the Chief Minister formally welcomed 192 voters from 53 families who joined the BJP — a show of ground-level support that the party is likely to highlight as the election campaign intensifies.
Saha also sought to underline his personal commitment to the tribal areas, telling the gathering that he has visited the Bagma Assembly constituency more frequently than many other constituencies in the state.
"I returned from Delhi the day before yesterday and went to Khumulwng yesterday. A huge rally was held there with our tribal brothers and sisters. Khumulwng has already started feeling the impact of that rally. They have understood that the tribal brothers and sisters have placed their trust in the BJP," he said.
Saha drew a sharp contrast between the BJP and opposition parties, arguing that the BJP's entire focus is on development while rival parties are driven by self-interest.
"Until the BJP forms the government in the TTAADC, the development of the people in those areas would remain difficult," he said. "The BJP stands for development. There is nothing for this party except development. Every worker of the BJP works from 6 a.m. to 12 midnight, whereas other parties do not have such a system. They only think about themselves and their own development."