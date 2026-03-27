Tripura CM Manik Saha Campaigns in Kerala for BJP Ahead of April 9 Polls

Saha's first engagement was at Chandragiri Auditorium, where he addressed an election convention in support of BJP candidate Prasanth Malavayal, who is contesting the Kalpetta Assembly constituency.

He then moved to Town Junction in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency to campaign for BJP candidate K. Renith — a seat that carries added political significance as it is the constituency from which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking re-election.

"This visit marks a significant push by the BJP leadership to energise party workers and connect with voters in these key constituencies in Kerala," a BJP leader in Agartala said.