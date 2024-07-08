Tripura: CM Manik Saha celebrates Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a cultural programme in Agartala on Saturday, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, CM Manik Saha paid homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the BJP State Karyalay in Agartala. He remembered Mookerjee's role and said he laid down his life for the protection of the integrity and sovereignty of the Indian land.

"One Country, One Law, One Nishan and One Chief," Saha wrote a post in X. He further lauded Mookerjee as the pioneer of this thought and how great a patriot he was who laid down his life for the protection of the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"On the occasion of his 123rd birth anniversary, we pay tribute to the memory of 'Bharat Keshari', the pioneer of this thought, who laid down his life for the protection of the integrity and sovereignty of the Indian land, great patriot, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and eminent educationist, 'Bharat Kesari'," the Tripura CM added.

The event was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura Pradesh office and saw the participation of all party leaders and workers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva and many Parliamentarians, also paid tribute to the patriot on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Saha also inaugurated the State Level Training Programme of Dental Surgeons at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala in order to make a major advancement in enhancing the state's oral health care system.

The programme was organized by the National Oral Health Programme under the National Health Mission, Tripura, in association with the Indian Dental Association, Tripura State Branch.

The event also introduced the features of tele-consultation services for dental and oral health issues in the state, which is also a major highlight.

CM Saha also launched new websites for the Tripura State Dental Council, Agartala Government Dental College and Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, designed to provide streamlined access to information and services. (ANI)

