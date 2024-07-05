Tripura CM Orders Strict Measures Against Illegal Border Crossings

AGARTALA: In a high-level meeting addressing recent surge in infiltration activities along Indo-Bangladesh border. Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha directed Border Security Force (BSF). And Tripura Police to take stringent measures against individuals aiding illegal border crossings. The meeting included Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order Anurag DIG PSO of BSF S K Sinha and other key officials.

Expressing deep concern over rise in infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into Indian territory. Dr. Saha emphasized importance of appropriate actions against those facilitating these illegal activities He highlighted critical role of BSF and police in maintaining border security and protecting national integrity

S K Sinha DIG BSF, noted challenges faced due to reduced manpower along border. This was attributed to general parliamentary elections and deployment of BSF troops in Manipur. Despite constraints. He stressed necessity of collaborative efforts among various agencies to effectively curb infiltration incidents by identifying and taking decisive action against touts those who assist in illegal border crossings was seen as crucial step in reducing these incidents.

To bolster border security. BSF is in process of installing electronic surveillance gadgets at vulnerable patches along border. This technological enhancement aims to provide real-time monitoring and early detection of infiltration attempts. Thereby strengthening overall security framework.

The meeting also covered several other issues related to border security. Underscoring need for continuous vigilance and coordinated efforts. Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the state’s borders to ensure safety and security of its citizens.

By addressing surge in illegal border crossings. And implementing stringent measures against facilitators. The Tripura government aims to restore control along Indo-Bangladesh border. Security is paramount. The collaborative approach between BSF, Tripura Police and other stakeholders. This collective effort is expected to play pivotal role in achieving this essential objective.