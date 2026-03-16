Tripura CM Manik Saha Eyes All 28 TTAADC Seats for BJP, Welcomes 587 Voters From 147 Families

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday declared that while the Bharatiya Janata Party respects its alliance partners, the party's target for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections is to contest all 28 seats.

"Whether we can give them as much as they need as partners or not will depend on us. Because we do not want to leave anyone out, the Bharatiya Janata Party follows the religion of alliances. But our target is 28," Saha said, speaking at a BJP Karamchara Mandal joining programme at Dhumachhara in Dhalai district.

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