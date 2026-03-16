Tripura CM Manik Saha Eyes All 28 TTAADC Seats for BJP, Welcomes 587 Voters From 147 Families

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday declared that while the Bharatiya Janata Party respects its alliance partners, the party's target for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections is to contest all 28 seats.
"Whether we can give them as much as they need as partners or not will depend on us. Because we do not want to leave anyone out, the Bharatiya Janata Party follows the religion of alliances. But our target is 28," Saha said, speaking at a BJP Karamchara Mandal joining programme at Dhumachhara in Dhalai district.
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The occasion also saw 587 voters from 147 families formally joining the BJP. Saha welcomed them, saying they had taken the right decision at the right time.
"You are going to be partners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in creating New India and our new Tripura," he said.
Saha trained his criticism on the Tipra Motha, which currently holds power in the ADC, alleging that "looting is going on now" and that earlier governments in the council had shed "crocodile tears" for tribal communities without delivering real change.
He contrasted this with what he described as a BJP-led culture of transparency and zero-tolerance for corruption, citing PM Modi's stated commitment to being a "watchman" against corrupt practices.
Saha highlighted several statistics to make the case for BJP's governance record in Tripura. He said the state now ranks third from the bottom among 28 states in crime — and that crime has fallen by 8.2 per cent over the past 20 years. Tripura also holds the second-highest position among Northeastern states in terms of GSDP and per capita income, and has been declared a "front-runner state" by NITI Aayog.
Addressing what he described as communal misuse of the word "Thansa," Saha said the BJP's interpretation was one of inclusion — different castes, tribal communities, and minorities working together to build a better Tripura, guided by the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.