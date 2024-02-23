Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates Agartala Book Fair

Agartala: Tripura CM Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated 42nd Agartala Book Fair 2024 at International Fair Ground, Hapania in Agartala. The book fair was thronged by thousands of people who came from various places. Hundreds of stalls carrying books on a wide variety of topics were installed.

Publishers from neighbouring counties also participated in the book fair held in the state of Tripura.

Along with the Chief Minister, MLA and Dy Speaker of Tripura Assembly, Mayor, and Secretary of ICA were present during the inauguration ceremony of the book fair.

The 14-day-long 42nd Agartala Book Fair commenced on February 21 and will continue till March 5. This decision was taken at the preparatory meeting for organizing the 42nd Agartala Book Fair at Rabindra Centenary Bhavan.

CM Saha presided over the preparatory meeting of the 42nd Agartala Book Fair. It was informed in the meeting that initiatives were already taken to organize the district-level book fair.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister advocated the participation of more publishers and sellers from outside the state in the upcoming Agartala Book Fair. He also called on local writers to pay attention to purchasing quality books from the government.

The CM also stressed noise pollution control, traffic management, uninterrupted power supply, and seating arrangements for book fair visitors.

The mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Deepak Majumder, said in the preparatory meeting that the number of buyers, sellers and readers is increasing by the day and the trend bodes well for the book fair. (ANI)

