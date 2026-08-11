Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates Supra Multispeciality Hospital in Agartala

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new Supra Multispeciality Hospital at Motorstand in Agartala, marking another step towards strengthening healthcare services in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister on Sunday highlighted the importance of strengthening government healthcare facilities while also recognising the significant role played by private hospitals in expanding and improving the state's overall healthcare system.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Saha also attended a blood donation camp organised as part of the inauguration programme and appreciated the organisers and donors for their contribution to the cause of public health and humanitarian service.

The new multispeciality hospital is expected to further expand access to specialised healthcare services for people in Agartala and surrounding areas. (ANI)

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