Tripura: CM Manik Saha inaugurates Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival in Agartala

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the two-day Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival organised by Maharani Tulshibati Welfare Trust in Agartala.

CM Saha highlighted that the delicious cuisines and vibrant culture of ‘Janajati communities’ captivate everyone.

He noted that his government has collaborated with various organisations to preserve and promote the rich culture of ‘Janajati communities’.

In a post on X, he shared pictures of the Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival stating, “The delicious cuisines & vibrant culture of Janajati communities captivate us all. To preserve and promote this rich heritage, various organizations have joined hands with the government.”

“Honored to inaugurate the two-day Tripuri Food and Cultural Festival organized by Maharani Tulshibati Welfare Trust in Agartala this evening,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Tripura CM presided over an important meeting of the Media Advisory Committee under the supervision of the Department of Information and Culture organized at the State Guest House.

He also thanked Bharat Scouts and Guides for their dedication and services on their 75th foundation day. He also wished Bharat Scouts and Guides family continued success in their service to society.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Honoured to receive a token of dedication and service from the Bharat Scouts & Guides on their 75th Foundation Day.”

“The sticker flag, presented as part of their Flag Day celebration, serves as a symbol of commitment to nation-building and youth empowerment. Wishing the entire Bharat Scouts & Guides family continued success in their journey of service to society,” he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura CM Vows To Preserve Indigenous Culture, Proposes To Enhance Tribal Welfare

Also Watch: