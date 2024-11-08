Tripura CM Vows To Preserve Indigenous Culture, Proposes To Enhance Tribal Welfare

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has emphasized the state government’s dedication to preserve and promote the unique cultural heritage and traditions of Tripura’s indigenous communities, aiming to highlight their rich cultural practices across the country.
Saha highlighted various government initiatives to support the Janjati (tribal) population in the state while speaking at the Tripuri Cultural & Food Festival at the ST Corporation Market in Agartala.
CM Saha also praised the central government’s initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in setting up a dedicated department for tribal affairs.
The Tripura CM also revealed that the state government has requested the central government to rename the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to the Tipra Territorial Council.
The proposal also includes increasing the council’s seats from 28 to 50 to foster more inclusive representation.
He outlined plans for modernizing Janjati hostels, equipping them with sanitary pad vending machines, CCTV cameras, and internet facilities to enhance both safety and connectivity.
The event was also attended by BJP State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, former minister and MLA Rampada Jamatia, Janjati Kalyan Minister Bikas Debbarma, and Bipin Debbarma.
The president of the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust expressed its support for the continued efforts to elevate the Janjati community.
