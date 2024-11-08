Tripura CM Vows To Preserve Indigenous Culture, Proposes To Enhance Tribal Welfare

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has emphasized the state government’s dedication to preserve and promote the unique cultural heritage and traditions of Tripura’s indigenous communities, aiming to highlight their rich cultural practices across the country.

Saha highlighted various government initiatives to support the Janjati (tribal) population in the state while speaking at the Tripuri Cultural & Food Festival at the ST Corporation Market in Agartala.

CM Saha also praised the central government’s initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in setting up a dedicated department for tribal affairs.