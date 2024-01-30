Tripura CM Manik Saha joins PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha programme

Agartala: Chief Minister of Tripura Shri Manik Saha watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ program at MTB High School, Agartala Tripura. The Prime Minister spoke to students as part of the 7th edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ program and gave them mantras to deal with exam stress.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged parents to avoid comparing the performance of their wards with that of the latter’s friends or siblings as such a practice of “running commentary” will prove detrimental to a child’s future.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during an interaction with students at the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, a programme where he attempts to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters who are preparing to take their exams.

“There is a pressure that we have set for ourselves like we have to get up at 4 am in the morning. We have to study till 11 pm at night, solve these many answers, I think we should not stretch ourselves so much that our ability gets broken. We should do it in increments, slowly,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister observed that parents step up the pressure by asking children to wake up early during exams and by comparing students with their friends.

“This running commentary by parents, elder brothers and teachers drawing negative comparisons every now and then is detrimental to a student’s future. It does more harm than good. So, we must ensure that issues are addressed through a proper and heartfelt conversation with students rather than reducing their morale and confidence through unfriendly comparisons and talks,” PM Modi said, adding that the parents should avoid such a practice.

He also said that the 7th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ recorded a massive 2.26 crore registration on the MyGov portal. He added that this shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister. (ANI)