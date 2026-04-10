Tripura CM Manik Saha Predicts Historic BJP Win in TTAADC Elections

Saha also alleged that opposition groups were disrupting daily life by pressuring shopkeepers to close their establishments before rallies and actively creating divisions within tribal communities.

He called such actions harmful to livelihoods and contrary to the principles of genuine democratic politics, arguing that leadership must be grounded in public needs and community sentiment — not coercion.

Addressing questions about defections from opposition ranks to the BJP, Saha defended those joining the party and questioned why they were being unfairly targeted.

He pointed to the rapid expansion of the BJP's Janajati Morcha as a sign of growing confidence in the party's tribal outreach, noting that the wing has grown significantly in a short period and is contesting all 28 seats of the council independently.