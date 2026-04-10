Tripura Tribal Council Elections: West Tripura District Fully Prepared for Polls

Kumar confirmed that the postal ballot process has already been completed, while the commissioning of election materials is currently underway.

Security forces are being mobilised in a phased manner, and vehicle deployment has been finalised. Field teams are actively coordinating with officers across all levels to ensure ground-level readiness.

The District Magistrate expressed confidence that the election would be conducted peacefully, pointing to the overall security situation in the district as stable.

"The law and order situation is under control, and we are doing everything required for the election on the 12th. I hope that with the support of the people, we will be able to conduct a free and fair election," Kumar said.

He added that comprehensive measures have been put in place to maintain a secure environment throughout the polling process.