Tripura CM Manik Saha pushes zero-tolerance on drugs, calls for stronger law enforcement

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has took a strong stand in the fight to make the state drug-free.

During a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the police administration must remain constantly vigilant to ensure that drugs do not enter the state through the railways or any other route.

Various narcotics are smuggled from Myanmar and routed through Mizoram and southern Assam before reaching Tripura, often for illegal transit into neighbouring Bangladesh.

The Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and other security forces have often seized drugs transported into the state from different parts of the country, including Delhi.

"Our government's priority is zero tolerance towards the drug menace. Law enforcement agencies must take all-out measures to curb drug-related activities," said Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Home Department portfolio.

Directing concerned officials to take action on traffic congestion and infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said that all departments must remain active and responsive.

He also directed the officials to strengthen public services as well as maintain law and order in the state.

Chief Minister Saha reiterated that the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is committed to serving the people and that all departments must remain vigilant and proactive in addressing public concerns. (IANS)

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha assures impartial probe into BJP youth leader's death