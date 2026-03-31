Tripura CM Manik Saha Rejects Mamata's 'No Non-Veg Under BJP' Claim, Cites Tripura's Fish Consumption

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday firmly rejected remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that people would not be able to eat fish, meat, or eggs if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Saha said the claims were not grounded in fact and pointed to his own BJP-ruled state as evidence to the contrary.

Also Read: Tripura CM Thanks PM Modi for Fuel Excise Duty Cut