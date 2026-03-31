Tripura CM Manik Saha Rejects Mamata's 'No Non-Veg Under BJP' Claim, Cites Tripura's Fish Consumption

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday firmly rejected remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that people would not be able to eat fish, meat, or eggs if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.
Speaking to ANI, Saha said the claims were not grounded in fact and pointed to his own BJP-ruled state as evidence to the contrary.
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Banerjee made the remarks while campaigning ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, launching a sharp attack on the BJP.
"Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided; they don't believe in any religion," she said.
Saha pushed back directly, saying Tripura — a state governed by the BJP — is among the highest fish-consuming states in the country.
"I don't know on what basis she said that. Tripura is the highest fish-eater in the country. This is wrong. You should talk based on the facts. 69 per cent of people in Tripura are Bengali. Everyone is living with unity," he said.
The Tripura CM stressed that people of different communities coexist peacefully in the state, and framed Banerjee's remarks as politically motivated and factually inaccurate.