Tripura CM Manik Saha reviews BJP preparations for civic polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the BJP's first organisational meeting in Dharmanagar after the election process began for 21 civic bodies across the state.

The meeting was attended by BJP candidates from Dharmanagar and Panisagar, local MLAs Yadav Lal Debnath and Jahar Chakraborty, North Tripura District Council president Aparna Nath, district BJP president Kajal Kumar Das and other party leaders.

Saha expressed confidence in the party's performance, recalling that the BJP had won all 20 urban local bodies in the previous civic elections. With the addition of Bishramganj, the number of civic bodies had increased to 21 this time.

He claimed that development work, including improvements in drinking water, electricity and drainage, had benefited residents across the state. He urged party workers to avoid complacency and intensify door-to-door campaigning.

Saha expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 25 wards of Dharmanagar Municipal Council and 13 wards of Panisagar Nagar Panchayat. He also credited the government's welfare schemes and law-and-order record for public support.

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