Tripura CM Manik Saha slams Arvind Kejriwal over his remark on PM Modi

AGARTALA: Coming hard on Delhi Chief Minister over his 'retirement at 75 years of age' remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura CM Manik Saha has said that the core agenda of Arvind Kejriwal is centred around 'spreading misinformation'.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "The core agenda of Kejriwal Ji and the INDI Alliance has been centered on spreading misinformation, falsehoods, and inciting conflicts. The growing popularity of PM Modi Ji has instilled a sense of apprehension about potential losses, among others. Seeing their deceitful business failing, they are now resorting to spreading falsehoods. We are working on hashtag ViksitBharat, and the patron is Narendra Modi ji, who sees the whole nation as a family."

"Kejriwal Ji, instead of constructing a fortress of falsehoods, endeavour to lead a life with integrity, free from corruption. I implore you to encourage your associates to uphold the same standard. Let honesty and transparency be the foundation of your leadership," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the desperate opposition is making futile attempts to launch a pseudo-attack by using the excuse of Modi ji's age.

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that PM Modi is making way for Home Minister Amit Shah, and also said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be left out in the cold after the general elections.

"These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their prime minister. I ask the BJP, Who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire," CM Kejriwal said.

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?" he added. (ANI)

