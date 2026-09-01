Tripura CM Manik Saha Stresses Alternative Jobs, Women’s Empowerment for Self-Reliance

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha said that the State Government had given special importance to creating alternative employment opportunities in addition to government jobs. He said the government was working with specific initiatives and goals to improve socio-economic standards and pave the way for a self-reliant life, especially by empowering women in every family.

Chief Minister Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha said this at a function organised by the Fire and Emergency Services and Skill Development Department at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala on Thursday to provide job offers and sewing machines to women.

At the function, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the newly built Fire Service Station at Manu Bankul in Sabroom. The construction of the Fire Service Station cost Rs 2.45 crore.

At the function, 16 people from the Fire and Emergency Services Department were offered the post of driver, while 180 women were given sewing machines under the Chief Minister's Skill Development Project.

The Chief Minister formally handed over job offers to five people and sewing machines to five women.

Later, the Chief Minister said that, in addition to the overall development of the State, the government was also committed to protecting the lives and property of the people.

"In this regard, emphasis has also been laid on ensuring that there is no shortage of personnel. New fire service stations are being set up in various parts of the State. In addition, state-of-the-art equipment is being added to firefighting and emergency services. Currently, there are 52 fire service stations in the State. New fire service stations have also been set up in Gorji, Boxanagar and Ganganagar in Dhalai district. Fire stations will be set up in five more places," he said.

Addressing the offer recipients at the event, the Chief Minister said that joining government service meant dedicating oneself to serving the people.

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