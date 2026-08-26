Uber gets pick-up zone at Agartala Airport

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AGARTALA: At last, app-based cab services have found their way into Agartala Airport, as Uber has secured a pick-up zone within the airport premises, breaking the long-standing resistance from local auto-rickshaw drivers who claimed that carrying air passengers was their sole right. The formal Uber service and passenger pick-ups are likely to be inaugurated on September 3.

Transport Minister Sushanta Choudhury had tried to break the stalemate on several occasions but failed. This time, he held a meeting with local auto-rickshaw drivers and sent a strong message that the government would no longer tolerate such activities or interference. However, the auto-rickshaw drivers are still opposing the entry of app-based services.

The dispute over app-based cab services at the airport had been going on for a long time, as local auto-rickshaw drivers had not allowed cabs to enter the airport premises or operate in front of the airport. Many cab drivers were assaulted when they tried to enter the area, while several passengers who tried to avail themselves of the cab services were also harassed. The situation was also causing serious difficulties for tourists who were unfamiliar with the local environment and depended more on app-based services.

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