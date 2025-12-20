India closely monitoring B’desh situation, ready to deal with any outcome: CM Saha

AGARTALA: The Indian government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Bangladesh and is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that following the exit of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a series of disturbing and destructive incidents have been reported in the neighbouring country.

Reacting to the prevailing situation, CM Saha said the Tripura government has been regularly sending detailed reports to the Centre on developments arising from the unrest across the border.

“Dreaded terrorists, criminals and individuals involved in various crimes have been released from Bangladeshi jails,” CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the media on the sidelines of a government event.

Stating that India and its armed forces are always prepared to handle any situation, the Chief Minister said the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully aware of the developments in Bangladesh and is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“Our drone surveillance systems have made significant advancements. The S-400 mobile long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system has already demonstrated its capabilities,” CM Saha said, adding that security arrangements and all necessary measures along the border are robust and well-equipped.

He further said that paramilitary forces have enhanced vigilance and intensified border domination along the International Border since violence erupted in Bangladesh in June–July last year, particularly after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh and is surrounded by the neighbouring country on three sides, remains highly sensitive and vulnerable to cross-border developments. (IANS)

