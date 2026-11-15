Tripura CM Manik Saha terms civic polls semifinal ahead of 2028 Assembly elections

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has described the ongoing elections to 21 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, as a "semifinal" ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters during a door-to-door campaign in the Bordowali area, Saha said he would campaign for the BJP across the state and planned to cover areas from Sabroom to Unakoti and Dharmanagar. He added that campaigning had already begun in Dharmanagar.

Saha expressed confidence in the BJP's organisational strength and said people had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party. He also highlighted transparency in governance and claimed that people were aware of the government's work despite opposition criticism.

On urban development, he claimed that municipalities, nagar panchayats and other urban local bodies had witnessed significant changes under the BJP government.

Asked about possible anti-incumbency ahead of the civic polls, Saha said he had not sensed such sentiment during his campaign visits. He claimed nearly 90 per cent of people were satisfied with the government's work, while acknowledging that more remained to be done.