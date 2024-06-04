Tripura: CM Manik Saha urges youths working outside to return and build a better state

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday urged the youths working outside Tripura to return and contribute to making the state an ideal place to live and work.

Dr. Saha made these remarks during a felicitation program for meritorious students who excelled in their secondary and higher secondary examinations this year. The event was organized by the 8 Town Bardowali Mandal.

Addressing students, the CM emphasized the importance of resilience and hard work. He said, "To those who have passed the board exams and those who didn't, I want to emphasize that failure is the pillar of success. There is no substitute for hard work, and counselling is also necessary. In India, students are under pressure to achieve high marks, which sadly leads some to commit suicide. The society also contributes to this pressure."

"Students must talk about their stress to relieve themselves. The program 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to keep students free from pressure. Students should engage in meditation, listen to the Gayatri Mantra and other similar activities," the CM urged.

Dr. Saha also highlighted that education is the cornerstone of success and a means to eradicate negative thinking. He also pointed out that many youth from Tripura who are holding prominent positions in other states and abroad, be encouraged to return to Tripura. (ANI)

