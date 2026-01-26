Tripura CM Manik Saha warns BJP workers against unlawful activities

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday sent a strong message to the BJP workers, warning that no illegal or unlawful activities by party members would be tolerated.

The Chief Minister said there was no place for unlawful activities in the BJP and that strict action would be taken against those violating party discipline.

“A section of party workers is not fully aware of the party’s functioning. They should understand what the party and its leaders want,” Saha told the media.

He said directions have been issued to take stern action against those found involved in illicit or unlawful activities.

“For the unlawful acts of a few individuals, the image and reputation of the BJP will not be allowed to be tarnished. We have to show that the BJP is not like the CPI (M) and the Congress,” the Chief Minister said. Saha’s remarks came a day after a BJP leader was arrested by the police in connection with alleged criminal activities.

The ruling BJP on Sunday suspended Rajib Saha, President of the Barjala Mandal Committee (an assembly constituency), with immediate effect.

In an order, state BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit said: “As per the direction of the state President, Tripura Pradesh BJP, Rajib Bhattacharjee, MP (Rajya Sabha), Rajib Saha, President, 4-Barjala Mandal Committee of the BJP, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for his alleged involvement and arrest by police on January 24 in connection with criminal activities.”

Sources said multiple complaints had been lodged against Rajib Saha for allegedly illegally collecting money from people, including those purchasing land in the Barjala area on the outskirts of Agartala. (IANS)

