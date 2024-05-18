Tripura's CM Manik Saha announces plans to implement CAA despite opposition

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Tripura has announced its plan to put into effect the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as stated by chief minister Manik Saha on Friday.

The decision is facing significant opposition from various other political parties, who are concerned that the implementation of the new law could lead to communal tensions in Tripura.

CM Saha, speaking to the reporters at a blood donation event held at a mosque, mentioned that the Tripura government is preparing to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, following directions from the central government.