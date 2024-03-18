Tripura CM meets injured BJP MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, assures best treatment

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha rushed to the GB Pant hospital on Saturday to assess the health condition of MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury, who met with an accident on Saturday.

MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury of Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency met with an accident while coming to attend a party programme in Agartala. He received injuries and was rushed to GB Pant Hospital.

Soon after CM Saha heard the news, he rushed to GB Pant hospital to inquire about the health condition and speak with doctors.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also the Health Minister of Tripura, said, "I was scared to see the condition of his vehicle. However, he didn't sustain major injuries. There are no head injuries, but there is a chance of a fracture in his hand. Otherwise, he is stable. His driver and one PG also injured. They are stable. I personally spoke with doctors. Whatever is needed, we will ensure the best treatment. By the grace of God, he is well now." Saha said, while speaking to media.

Wishing for the speedy recovery of the BJP MLA, Chief Minister Saha, in a post on X wrote, "Honorable Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Kalyanpur Assembly Constituency Mr. Pinaki Das Chowdhury, his personal bodyguard and car driver, who met with an accident some time ago and are currently undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital. I went to the hospital and spoke to the doctor on duty about their treatment. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured including Shri Chowdhury". (ANI)

