BJP’s Victory Certain in Bengal, Says Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for a decisive victory in West Bengal and claimed that public support is firmly in favour of the party.
Addressing a victory pledge rally at Karimpur in support of BJP candidate Samirendra Nath Ghosh, Saha said the massive turnout reflected growing confidence in the party.
He further expressed optimism that the Trinamool Congress would not retain power this time.
“No more for Trinamool, this time BJP's victory is certain in Bengal. Today, at the victory pledge rally organized in Karimput in support of Shri Samirendra Nath Ghosh, the BJP-nominated candidate, this massive public support will undoubtedly further strengthen our pledge of victory”.
The chief Minister said that the overwhelming public response at the rally would further strengthen the party’s resolve.
He also noted that the trust reposed by the people serves as a source of inspiration for party workers and leadership ahead of the elections.
The Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, to elect all 294 members of the state assembly.
The counting of votes will be held on May 4, 2026, when the results will also be announced.