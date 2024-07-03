Tripura CM Proposes Rs 38.55 Crore for International Standard Sports Complex

AGARTALA: In a significant move to bolster sports infrastructure in Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced Tuesday that the state government has proposed budget of Rs 38.55 crores to Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. The proposal aims to establish sports complex of international standards. Dr. Saha made this declaration. It was while inaugurating Dr. Arunava Roy Synthetic Athletic Track at The Regional College of Physical Education in Panisagar under “Khelo India Scheme.” He also inaugurated Panisagar H.S. School on this occasion.

"This is first-ever synthetic athletic track set up in Tripura." Dr. Saha proudly highlighted this fact. It underscored the state’s dedication to enhancing its sports infrastructure. In his address, Dr. Saha emphasized the dual focus of his government on sports and education. "Since our government took office. We have established several synthetic turf football fields. Swimming pools. Sports complexes. And other sports facilities across the state" he said.

Elaborating on future plans Chief Minister announced intention to develop an international standard sports complex in Bholagiri, Agartala. "We are planning to set up international standard sports complex consisting of natural football ground swimming pool. And multipurpose sports halls. We have sent proposal for Rs 38.55 crores to DoNER. We are also working on the development of six grounds. Including galleries," Dr. Saha stated.

Additionally under Khelo India Scheme, state will establish multipurpose sports halls in Dharmanagar Khowai. Ambassa, Sepahijala and Belonia.

Dr. Saha outlined several initiatives under Mukhyamantri Sports Development Scheme. “In NSRCC Agartala, we will set up basketball and volleyball court indoor hall and Office of Sports Department. This will be established at Teliamura in the Khowai district,” he informed.

This initiative marks significant step in state’s efforts to promote sports and develop world-class sports facilities. It reflects strong commitment to nurturing athletic talent and enhancing quality of sports infrastructure in Tripura.