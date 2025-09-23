Tripura CM Saha distributes saris among women as Durga Puja begins

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday distributed saris among women in Ward Nos. 33 and 39 in Agartala on the occasion of Durga Puja. CM Saha, addressing the event, said mothers and sisters are the embodiment of Maa Durga.

According to the release, he stated that every person wants to live in peace, and the state government sometimes uses its power to maintain peace for the people of the state.

Chief Minister further informed that there are some individuals who attempt to create unrest, which the government will not tolerate.

“Navaratri has started, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive tomorrow to offer puja at Mata Bari. Around Rs. 52 crore has been spent on the beautification of the Tripura Sundari Temple, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi. This is indeed a happy day for us,” said CM Saha. (ANI)

