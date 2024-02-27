Tripura: CM Saha Flags Off Astha Special Train for Ayodhya

AGARTALA: In a first Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday flagged off the Astha Special train bound for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station.

The train is scheduled to travel from Agartala Railway Station to Ayodhya Railway Station.

CM Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone the redevelopment

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister addressed an event marking the foundation stone laying, inauguration and redevelopment of 554 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ and 1509 road over bridges and underpasses in Agartala.