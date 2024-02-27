Tripura: CM Saha Flags Off Astha Special Train for Ayodhya

AGARTALA: In a first Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday flagged off the Astha Special train bound for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station.
The train is scheduled to travel from Agartala Railway Station to Ayodhya Railway Station.
CM Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone the redevelopment
Earlier on Monday, the chief minister addressed an event marking the foundation stone laying, inauguration and redevelopment of 554 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ and 1509 road over bridges and underpasses in Agartala.
He stated that it marked the first occasion when such large group from Tripura is journeying together to this sacred destination. People not only from Tripura but also from all corners of the country are visiting Lord Ram's abode each day. The inauguration of the Ram Temple has engendered a spiritual fervor that resonates across the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Spread across 27 States and Union Territories, these stations will undergo redevelopment at a cost exceeding ₹19,000 crores.
The “Astha Special” trains were announced by the Indian Government to transport devotees to Ayodhya from various parts of the country.
The train consists of 20 sleeper-class coaches, which has all the required facilities.
The Indian Railway is operating over 200 “Astha Special” trains from various cities as well as tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed a new train service connecting Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, to Ayodhya.
Moreover, the special "Aastha" flagged off from Agartala in Tripura to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh carries around 400 pilgrims.
Following the Pran Pratistha at the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, a large number of devotees have been visiting Ayodhya.
