Mizoram to strengthen police force: State Minister K Sapdanga

AIZAWL: In a bid to strengthen the Mizoram police force, significant efforts are underway to recruit officers and constables in the state, Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Monday.

He mentioned that currently there are 4,268 vacant positions in various roles under the state police.

The minister announced the development during the question hours in the ongoing budget session of the Mizoram assembly.

Sapdanga said that there are 50 vacancies in Group A, 20 in Group B (Gazetted), 381 in Group B, 3,538 in Group C, and 289 in Group D.