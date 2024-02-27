Mizoram to strengthen police force: State Minister K Sapdanga

AIZAWL: In a bid to strengthen the Mizoram police force, significant efforts are underway to recruit officers and constables in the state, Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Monday.
He mentioned that currently there are 4,268 vacant positions in various roles under the state police.
The minister announced the development during the question hours in the ongoing budget session of the Mizoram assembly.
Sapdanga said that there are 50 vacancies in Group A, 20 in Group B (Gazetted), 381 in Group B, 3,538 in Group C, and 289 in Group D.
He additionally stated that the police housing scheme, funded with Rs 50 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), is currently being implemented.
Replying about the illegal smuggling, Sapdanga also mentioned that more than 2,800 bags of areca nuts have been seized since the formation of the new government in December last year.
He mentioned that the government is actively working to prevent the smuggling of areca buts from neighbouring countries, especially in Myanmar.
Earlier, in separate operations, the Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies seized drugs and Indian currencies valued at over Rs 3 crore and arrested six drug peddlers, including four Myanmar nationals, from Mizoram, officials said.
In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Customs officials recovered drugs and Indian currencies from two places in Siaha and Champhai districts and arrested six persons, including four Myanmarese and two Mizoram residents.
The seized items included heroin, foreign-origin beer, and Indian currencies amounting to around Rs 1.4 crore, which were later handed over to the Mizoram police for further legal action.
To recall, on Wednesday night, the Assam Rifles along with the Mizoram Police had recovered 11.39 kg methamphetamine tablets and 218 gm heroin valued at around Rs 35.19 crore and arrested three drug peddlers, including two women, from the Champhai district.
ALSO WATCH: