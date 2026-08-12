Tripura CM Saha Orders Completion of Statewide Road Repairs by September 30 Ahead of Durga Puja

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: In continuation of his promise to make the city smart before Durga Puja, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and other concerned agencies to complete ongoing road maintenance works across the State by September 30, ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

PWD Secretary Kiran Gitte told reporters that the Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of road maintenance works across Tripura. Senior officials of the PWD, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

He said the meeting reviewed measures to expedite ongoing maintenance works, ensure quality and address connectivity-related issues, particularly in view of the monsoon season. NHIDCL and PWD officials presented district-wise progress reports and action plans for pre-Puja road maintenance.

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete the maintenance works before Durga Puja while maintaining strict quality standards for public convenience. The PWD Secretary also held a follow-up review meeting and said that maintenance work has been targeted for completion on 1,006 roads covering 1,622 km under PWD (Roads & Buildings) by September 30. Under PWD (PMGSY), maintenance of 119 roads covering 665 km has also been targeted for completion by the same deadline. Meanwhile, PWD (National Highways) has set a target to complete maintenance of 32 roads covering 377 km.

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