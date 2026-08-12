CM Pema Khandu stresses security, development of Arunachal’s border communities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday stressed the need to prioritise the security, welfare and development of border communities, particularly by strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in frontier areas.

Khandu made the remarks after meeting representatives of the Mra Welfare Society of Upper Subansiri district, where he discussed their concerns and development priorities, including the need to improve border infrastructure and connectivity.

"Our border communities are our first line of strength. Their security, welfare and development must come first," Khandu said in a post on X.

The meeting came amid renewed concerns over alleged movement of Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel near the Line of Actual Control in the remote Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri.

The Nah Welfare Society had alleged that PLA personnel moved towards areas near Yaja and Togo villages and advanced towards Pukar La and Ollo, around 15-16 km from the settlements through the Ollo stream. It had also claimed increased Indian Army deployment in the sector and alleged contact between Indian and Chinese troops.

Khandu had earlier said the state government would verify the allegations with the Indian Army and local residents before reaching any conclusion. He had also expressed confidence in the Army's deployment and its responsibility for guarding the frontier.

The Army had previously rejected allegations of fresh Chinese encroachment in the region as "incorrect and without any basis". The state government had also urged people not to circulate unverified information and said security agencies were monitoring developments along the frontier.

The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Monday released findings of a four-member fact-finding committee, which described the alleged PLA intrusions in the Taksing area as "inexplicable yet irrefutable".

The chief minister's latest meeting focused on addressing the concerns of border communities and strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in Upper Subansiri.

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