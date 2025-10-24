Tripura CM Saha warns against divisive politics, vows action against violence

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, at the inauguration of the Takajala Mandal office, warned against divisive politics and vowed to take legal action against violence on Wednesday.

During the event, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that some individuals are still pursuing a politics of division and conspiracy in the style of the communists; however, he declared that attempting to mislead the Janajati community would be of no use.

Saha further stated that the people of Tripura believe in peace, development, and democracy and the present state government will not tolerate the use of force in the state under any circumstances.

“If anyone attacks us, we will give a befitting reply through legal means,” he said.

On this occasion, Saha welcomed 690 voters from 200 families into the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Tripura Chief Minister declared that the BJP will continue to move forward with the ideals of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

“Our predecessors established the Bharatiya Janata Party through self-sacrifice. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee died mysteriously in Jammu and Kashmir while trying to protect the integrity of India. The BJP continues to move forward with the ideals of Pandit Deen Dayal Ji. His body was recovered in Mughalsarai. The Karyakartas of the BJP are not afraid of any situation. They may try to stop us or resort to violence, but such things are temporary and will not succeed in the long run. The BJP was able to wrest power from the communists by strengthening its organization,” said Saha.

Additionally, Saha also said that anyone who threatens the BJP is living in a dream.

“We all have the right to do politics, but there should be dignity in politics. We have seen the rule of the Communists and the Congress before. We witnessed incidents of murder, terrorism, rape, and arson during their regimes. The BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas because we must move forward with everyone. Everyone deserves development. We are working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Saha. He further stated that the BJP Janajati Morcha is working towards the development of the Janajati community, but anyone who thinks they can obstruct that development is mistaken.

“I have come here several times before. The house of our Mandal President was attacked. This kind of culture, in the same style as the Communists, continues again and again. We strive for a fair and peaceful environment in which to develop in Tripura. The way the Prime Minister has changed the terminology of politics, we also want to change the terminology of Tripura’s politics. If someone has a point to make, they can say it. We will take whatever necessary measures to ensure our safety. We will not harm anyone, but if someone harms us unjustly, we will seek justice through legal means,” said Dr. Saha. The Chief Minister also stated that one of the government’s objectives is to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Janajati people.

“Earlier, the Janajati community was used for vote-bank politics. Many parties misled them and brought them to the streets. After our government came to power, we have prioritized the development of the Janajati community,” he added. The meeting was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party state president and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, state general secretary Bipin Debbarma, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, district president Biplab Chakraborty, Takajala Mandal leader Nirmal Debbarma, and other senior party leaders. (ANI)

