Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pays tribute to Zubeen Garg in Donkamokam and Diphu

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A solemn tribute programme, ‘Shradhanjali Anusthan,’ was held on Sunday at the West Karbi Anglong District Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Office in Ghelani, Donkamokam, to honour the legendary Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg. The event saw the presence of local MLA (Baithalangso) Rupsing Teron, BJP District President Radip Ronghang, district office bearers, morcha representatives, and numerous party workers who came together to pay their respects to the iconic singer and cultural figure.

Simultaneously, the BJP Karbi Anglong District Committee organized a moving homage at Diphu, celebrating the life and legacy of the beloved son of Assam, Zubeen Garg. The event witnessed an outpouring of love and admiration from party members, well-wishers, and fans from diverse backgrounds. The tribute included lighting candles, burning scented sticks, offering floral tributes, and prayers conducted according to various religious traditions, symbolizing unity in mourning the loss of one of Assam’s most cherished voices.

The Karbi Anglong Committee announced plans to honour Zubeen Garg’s legacy through cultural and environmental initiatives, including planting Nahar saplings in his name. The Diphu ceremony was attended by BJP District President Ronald Killing, local MLA (Diphu) Bidyasing Engleng, MAC and Assam ST Morcha Vice-President Dr Mongve Rongpi, district office bearers, active party workers, and admirers.

