Tripura CM speaks to Uttarakhand CM over Angel Chakma death case

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that he spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the tragic death of a student who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, “Spoke with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on 9th December and later he expires at Graphic Era Hospital.”

The Chief Minister said that during his conversation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, he was informed that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that further investigation is underway and assured that justice would be delivered.

The Chief Minister said that during his conversation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, he was informed that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that further investigation is underway and assured that justice would be delivered.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack on two students from Tripura in Dehradun, in which one of them later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City), provided details of the case, saying the incident occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Premnagar police station area.

“Two students from Tripura, Angel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, lived near Nanda Chowki in the Premnagar police station area. This incident happened on the evening of the 9th, when they had gone to Selaqui for some work,” he said.

The SP added that the two got into an argument with some local youths and another youth from the Northeast. “A fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. As a result, they were seriously injured. Their brother took them to the hospital, and subsequently, an FIR was registered,” he said.

According to the police, the FIR was initially filed against unknown persons. “The police made every effort and worked diligently. CCTV footage was reviewed, and information was gathered from people in the surrounding area. Four or five names then came to light,” Kumar said. He further stated that five accused have been arrested in the case. “Those whose names came to light were arrested by the police. A total of five people have been arrested in this case. Three — Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, and Sumit — were sent to jail. Two of them were juveniles and were sent to the correctional home,” he added.

The official also confirmed that Angel Chakma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. “Two days ago, Angel Chakma died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A murder charge has been added to the case,” he said.

Kumar further informed that one of the accused is still absconding. “A person, Yagya Awasthi, is wanted in the case. He is originally from Nepal. We have issued a non-bailable warrant for his arrest, and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced. We will arrest him soon,” he added. (ANI)

