Tripura Cong Prez Asish Kumar Saha Slams Government Over Lawlessness During Festive Season

AGARTALA: The President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Asish Kumar Saha strongly criticized the state government for not maintaining law and order in the recently ended festival season.

Addressing media persons while taking part in Sanhati Padayatra, Saha claimed that violent and crime-related activities are increasing by the day, despite it being October. This month, incidentally is known to the masses for celebrations across the board.

Saha added that during the festival month, six murders and seven cases of crimes against women were reported in the entire Tripura. "October was meant to be a festive month, but it became one of the disturbing months with criminal activities galore. This is indicative of the law and order situation of the state.". This reflects the failure of the government to ensure the safety and security of its citizens. "The law-abiding citizens of the state are terrified by this sharp increase in violence and crime. They feel unsafe and threatened," he added.

There is no rule of law in the state. The incidents of communal violence in the past few months are clear signs of a sinister agenda to destroy the harmony between different religious groups in society," Saha said, accusing the ruling party of encouraging divisions between religious communities.

The state's leadership as a whole criticized the Chief Minister further in its handling of the situation. Specifically, the criticism touched the doorstep of his constituency when addressing the issue concerning the state's chief. This would particularly involve speaking on the chaos within the 8-Bardowali assembly constituency, which remains the home turf of Dr. Manik Saha. "The situation here speaks to an utter absence of rule of law despite it being Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha's home constituency," Saha commented. He blames factionalism in the ruling party for increased violence through ransacking, targeted attacks, and entry of the cut-money mafia into the area.

The Congress leader concluded it by reiterating how his party was committed to keeping the state united and keeping society harmonious. "We are organizing rallies in each assembly constituency to spread the message of unity and social cohesiveness. We unambiguously condemn such lawlessness that is trying to threaten the peace in the state," he concluded.

The Sanhati Padayatra, starting on October 31, on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will continue up to November 19 on the birth anniversary of the great Congress leader. It is through this initiative that the Congress will seek to heighten awareness about the decaying law and order condition in the state and help bring social unity.