Tripura Congress Chief Slams BJP Government for Failing to Prioritize Child Protection

AGARTALA: The president of the Tripura Congress reacted strongly against the BJP-led state government that failed to ensure child protection. He urged it to take all necessary steps for the welfare of children in the state."

Saha said this while speaking at a program to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. He spoke about Nehru's legacy, concentrating more on the child welfare efforts he had undertaken. According to Saha, Nehru envisaged a country that would not just keep its children safe but also engender peace and progress in it.

However, Saha expressed grave concern over the situation prevalent at present as it relates to child safety, citing increases in reported cases of abuse, such as rape and assault, by not only Tripura but all of India. He urged these concerns must not be marginalized.

The Pradesh Congress has been raising these concerns with the state government, but unfortunately, no significant action has been taken so far, Saha lamented.

He urged the government to take decisive steps toward dealing with critical issues such as child labor, crime prevention, health care, and education that are required for the comfort of children.

The state government has both the power and resources to deliver change, but it is again a matter of commitment, Saha said, and held the incumbent government to be shabby in terms of childcare and children's security. According to him, more stringent safeguards must be put in place to ensure children all over Tripura are protected and safeguarded.

Earlier, a young tribal girl identified as Seema Debbarma (21), was found hanging in their family home in the Herma area of Rongmala ADC village, under Bisramganj police station, on November 12.

The family members of Seema, including her father, Jitendra Debbarma, had been waiting for her to wake up late in the morning. When Seema did not respond to their repeated calls to wake up, the family members broke into her room and found her dead.

With this information, the personnel from Bisramganj police arrived and took the deceased body to Bisramganj Hospital for a post-mortem examination.