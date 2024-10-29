Tripura Congress Holds Protest Against Alleged Corruption at TCA Office

AGARTALA: The Tripura Pradesh Congress organized a protest outside the Tripura Cricket Association, accusing the institution of rampant corruption and patronage. The protest was led by the Sadar District Congress, demanding that the president of TCA and secretary "step down immediately.".

The TCA has become a den of corrupt individuals and the stronghold of powerful factions, said a Congress spokesman yesterday. They alleged some players and managers in the organization are getting special treatment.

The controversy was centered on an issue of alleged mistreatment of former state Ranji player Pranab Debnath, who had asserted that he was barred from entry into the field when the Tripura team played Mumbai the previous Saturday. Pranab Debnath, who had taken his daughter to the ground, said that he received unbecoming treatment at the hands of TCA officials.

In its defense of Congress, it maintained that this has highlighted how TCA appears to care least about ex-players and does not mind corrupt practices either. "Treatment of ex-players and persistent unfair practices within TCA are issues that deserve urgent attention", according to a Congress member from Sadar District.

They warn of taking their activities to a higher level unless something is done concerning their demands to have TCA's president and secretary step down. According to them, they will never end the protests unless drastic changes come into effect.

