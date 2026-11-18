CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Pradesh Congress on Monday staged demonstrations outside the offices of the West Tripura District Magistrate and the State Election Commission, alleging attacks and intimidation of its candidates during the ongoing urban local body election campaign. The party demanded the deployment of central forces to ensure free and fair polling.

Elections to 21 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, are scheduled to be held on November 27.

A delegation led by senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman visited the office of the West Tripura District Magistrate, alleging that party candidates had faced repeated attacks, threats and obstruction while campaigning in different parts of the State.

The party claimed that despite raising the issue several times with the Election Commission, district authorities and the police, no effective steps had been taken to improve the situation.

The delegation sought an assurance from the District Magistrate that adequate security would be provided to party candidates to ensure a peaceful campaign.

Speaking to the media, Sudip Roy Barman accused the ruling party of systematically preventing opposition candidates from campaigning freely by creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. He said all political parties must be given equal opportunities to campaign and that the administration was duty-bound to ensure the safety of every candidate during the democratic process.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha and MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, staged a sit-in protest outside the chamber of the State Election Commissioner at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala on Monday afternoon. They demanded the immediate deployment of central armed police forces for the upcoming civic elections.

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