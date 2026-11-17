Tripura: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) unanimously passed an amendment bill on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to expand its Executive Committee from nine to 12 members. The decision was taken during a council session at Khumulwng in West Tripura, with the legislation forwarded to the Tripura State Government for further consideration.

The amendment seeks to increase the strength of the TTAADC Executive Committee from nine to 12 members, changing the administrative structure of the autonomous district council.

According to Chandra Kumar Jamatia, Executive Member in charge of Education, Law, Tribal Welfare and Tourism, the proposed committee will consist of one Chief Executive Member (CEM), one Deputy Chief Executive Member (Deputy CEM) and 10 Executive Members (EMs).

Jamatia briefed reporters about the proposed changes following the council's decision. He outlined the revised committee structure alongside provisions concerning vacant MDC seats and Governor-nominated members.

The council's approval was unanimous, and the bill has now been sent to the Government of Tripura for further consideration.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Executive Committee will have three more members than its existing nine-member structure.

The amendment also provides for a maximum of two presiding officers in the council: one Chairman and one Deputy Chairman.

The overall TTAADC council consists of 30 MDCs, including 28 elected members and two members nominated by the Governor.

The proposed changes address both the composition of the Executive Committee and the arrangements governing council representation.

Another key provision in the amendment concerns vacant Member of District Council seats.

According to Jamatia's briefing, the proposed legislation mandates that vacant MDC seats must be filled within six months.

The provision establishes a specific timeframe for filling vacancies in the council. It forms part of the broader amendment package approved unanimously by the TTAADC.

The bill also addresses Governor-nominated representation. Under the proposed arrangement, the Governor's nominations will be based on recommendations made by the Chief Executive Member.

The latest amendment follows an earlier legislative proposal passed by the TTAADC in 2021 to increase the Executive Committee's strength to 10 members.

However, following discussions with the Tripura State Government, the council revised its proposal to expand the committee further, taking the proposed strength to 12 members.

The latest decision therefore replaces the earlier proposed expansion with a larger 12-member structure.

Although the TTAADC has unanimously approved the amendment, the legislation still requires formal consideration and approval from the Government of Tripura.

The bill has been forwarded to the state government for the next stage of the legislative process.

The Governor of Tripura is also relevant to the proposed framework because the amendment specifies that nominations will be based on recommendations from the Chief Executive Member.

The proposal will therefore need to proceed through the required state-level approval process before the proposed changes can take effect.