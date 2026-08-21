Tripura ‘Corporate Mitra’ Webinar Promotes MSME Support, Skills Among Youth

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Shillong, recently organised an awareness webinar to create awareness about the 'Corporate Mitra' scheme among the youth, students, entrepreneurs and small enterprises of Tripura. More than 300 students, teachers, professionals, entrepreneurs and stakeholders participated enthusiastically in the webinar. The main objective of the 'Corporate Mitra' scheme, launched in the Union Budget 2026-27 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is to bring Tier-II and Tier-III urban MSMEs under a formal framework and help them achieve sustainable growth and expansion. Through this initiative, a trained and skilled workforce will be created to help local enterprises with regulatory compliance, taxation, accounting, financial management, and legal and secretarial work, providing cost-effective assistance.

In the inaugural address of the webinar, Sangeeta Barua, Academic Lead and Principal Researcher, IICA-Shillong, highlighted the importance of youth skill development and support for MSMEs and startups. Debarun Kalita, Officer on Special Duty, IICA-Shillong, and nodal officer of the 'Corporate Mitra' initiative for the North East, said that 200 seats had been reserved for candidates from the North East and a 50 per cent fee waiver had been introduced to encourage local participation. According to him, the initiative would not only prevent brain drain but also create an opportunity to develop the North East as a new engine of growth for the country.

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