KSU leaders remanded to 14-day judicial custody after violent black-flag rally in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The three senior leaders of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), who had been arrested in connection with the violence during the organisation's black-flag bike rally in Shillong on Wednesday, were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in Shillong today.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that KSU president Raymond Kharjana, general secretary Reuben Najiar and vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet were sent to judicial custody following their arrest by police.

The three leaders were arrested around midnight on Wednesday, hours after the KSU leadership addressed the media, apologised for the violence and defended the rally. Police said the KSU leaders have been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The arrests followed a day of violence during the rally, with police reporting damage to 31 vehicles and injuries to several people. Protesters allegedly pelted stones at vehicles, damaged cars from outside the state, especially those from Assam, set fire to a government vehicle and assaulted pedestrians at different locations in Shillong.

The KSU leadership had earlier claimed that the violence may have been caused by "negative elements" who joined the rally to divert the agitation and tarnish the union's reputation.

Around midnight, a heavy police contingent, including commandos of the Special Force 10 (SF-10), cordoned off the KSU office at Jaiaw Pdeng and launched a search operation.

The police action triggered protests in the locality, with a large number of residents taking to the streets and attempting to prevent the security forces from carrying out the operation. As the situation escalated, police fired tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd and prevent the protesters from advancing towards the security personnel.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Pynthorumkhrah MLA A.L. Hek's vehicle was attacked during the unrest accompanying the KSU rally. Both side windows and the windscreen were smashed, while Hek escaped unhurt.

In a separate incident, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui's official vehicle, bearing registration number ML 05 AA 5919, was attacked at Nongmensong market. The vehicle's front windscreen was damaged.

Rymbui was not inside the vehicle at the time. His son and the driver were reportedly inside when the vehicle came under attack, but neither was injured.

Also Read: KSU Stages Black-Flag Rally in Shillong, Demands ILP and MRSSA and Indigenous Rights Reforms