Tripura courts hand tough sentences to teacher, wife and drug smuggler in three separate cases

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Courts in Tripura on Friday delivered judgments in three separate cases, sentencing a teacher, a woman and a drug smuggler to varying terms of imprisonment. The teacher was convicted for the sexual assault of a girl student, the woman for murdering her husband, and the drug smuggler for possessing and trafficking narcotic substances.

The District and Sessions Court of Gomati district convicted schoolteacher Adhir Chandra Das and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. In 2021, the state was shocked by allegations that a student of a school in Udaipur had been raped by her teacher. Das was also accused of threatening the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. While pronouncing the judgment, the court observed that the heinous nature of the crime warranted severe punishment.

In another case, Additional District Judge Sunil Sinha of Kamalpur in Dhalai district sentenced 23-year-old Jhuma Marak to life imprisonment for strangling her husband, Mohon Marak (27), to death on May 27, 2023. According to reports, the couple had gone to bed with their child as usual, but Mohon was found dead the following morning. His parents alleged that Jhuma had killed him, and the subsequent investigation established her involvement in the crime.

Also Read: Arunachal, Northeast See Transformative Growth Under Modi, Says Deputy CM Chowna Mein