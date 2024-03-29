Tripura: CPIM Alleges Bias by Returning Officer in Tripura Lok Sabha Elections

TRIPURA: In Tripura, the Communist Party of India (CPIM) has formally filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner, accusing Returning Officer (RO) Vishal Kumar of bias in filing papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the West Parliamentary Constituency of the state. The CPIM party which was led by Leader of Opposition MLA Jitendra Chaudhary, expressed apprehension over the discriminatory practices witnessed in the selection process.

In the letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the CPIM highlighted an incident where a large group of around a total of 30 to 40 people were reportedly present in the RO including Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Biplab Kumar Deb. This action, the CPIM said, statutory regulations are also prohibited. These letter shows that inspite of this prohibition, the RO allegedly allowed the public to enter the office without objection. Hence the CPIM asserted that the Indian National Congress candidate had submitted his nominations as per the legal guidelines and was being abided by the rules.

The CPIM communication also drew attention to similar cases of alleged bias in assembly polls in Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Tripura in 2023, where Vishal Kumar served as district election officer. The supporters had reported that they were banned from the restricted areas.

Showing a deep concern over the impartiality and ability of the RO to ensure a fair electoral process for all candidates, the letter urged the Election Commissioner to intervene and avoid implied bias that it has to do with the upholding of democratic principles in the electoral process.

The allegations of the CPIM have sparked a discussion about the integrity of the electoral system in the state of Tripura has successfully raised numerous questions on the role of election officials in maintaining constituencies that maintain parity among all the political parties.

