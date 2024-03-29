Lok Sabha Election: Female voters outnumber male counterparts of Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituency

MANGALDAI: In the ensuing general election to the 18th Lok Sabha, female electorates have outnumbered the male electorates in four legislative assembly segments of No. 4 Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary constituency. Significantly all these four legislative assembly constituencies are in Udalguri district of Bodoland Territorial Region. These four legislative assembly constituencies are 46 Udalguri LAC and 47 Mazbat LAC and the newly-created 45 Bhergaon LAC and 48 Tangla LAC. Female voters leading in Bhergaon LAC by 2247 more voters while Udalguri LAC witnessed 1825 more female voters than male, Mazbat LAC witnessed 308 more female voters and Tangla LAC has 2032 more female voters than male.

After the reorganizations of No. 4 Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency following the delimitation, the Parliamentary Constituency has five administrative districts namely Rangiya with a total of 388332 voters, Baksa with 411664 voters, Tamulpur with 212257 voters, Udalguri with 689206 voters and Darrang with 697958 voters.

Of all the eleven legislative assembly constituencies under this Parliamentary Constituency, 51 Dalgaon LAC in Darrang district has recorded the highest voters with 297846 voters while 45 Bhergaon LAC in Udalguri has recorded the lowest numbers of voters with 160329 voters.

The LAC wise total number of voters are 31 Rangiya 207588 (male 105732, female 101856), 32 Kamalpur 180744 (male 91224, female 89520), 43 Tamulpur 212257 (male 106954, female 105303), 44 Goreswsar 199407 (male 100306, female 99100, transgender 1), 45 Bhergaon 160329 (male 79040, female 81287, transgender 2), 46 Udalguri 169232 (male 83703, female 85528, transgender 1), 47 Mazbat 182241 (male 90966, female 91274, transgender 1), 48 Tangla 177404 (male 87686, female 89718), 49 Sipajhar 204749 (male 104118, female 100626, transgender 5), 50 Mangaldai 195363 (male 98241, female 97120, transgender 2) and 297846 voters (male 151324, female 146514, transgender 8) in 51 Dalgaon LAC. The election to this constituency has been scheduled in the 2nd phase on April 26.

