Tripura: CPI(M) ready to contest ADC village polls despite threats, says Jiten Choudhury

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: CPI(M) state secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jiten Choudhury claimed that attempts by the BJP and TIPRA Motha to prevent opposition candidates from contesting the upcoming ADC Village Committee elections had been rejected by the people.

After visiting several villages in Rupaichari block of South Tripura district, Choudhury said he witnessed enthusiasm among CPI(M) candidates, workers, supporters and the general public. "Wherever I am going, people are coming out of their homes. Candidates are setting aside their daily work to discuss election campaigning and strategy," he said.

Choudhury claimed that despite efforts by the BJP and TIPRA Motha to achieve a "clean sweep", a large number of CPI(M) candidates, including women and youth, remained in the contest. He said nearly 99 per cent of the party's nomination papers filed with valid documents were accepted after scrutiny, while Thursday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

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