CPI(M) to Hold Statewide Protests on August 21 Over Assam Flood Crisis

Guwahati: The CPI(M) has announced a statewide protest on August 21, urging the Centre and Assam government to take stronger measures to address the large-scale destruction caused by the recent floods in Upper Assam.

Under the ‘Demand Day’ programme, CPI(M) units across the state will organise demonstrations and submit memoranda to the authorities. In Guwahati, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district committee will stage a dharna and protest outside Meghdoot Bhawan at Panbazar from 11 am.

The party is seeking national disaster status for Assam’s flood situation and has called for a detailed investigation into why the recent floods caused such extensive damage. It has also demanded a fixed deadline for preparing and implementing a permanent solution to the state’s recurring flood problem.

CPI(M) Assam State Committee secretary Suprakash Talukdar said the flooding, which began in Sivasagar and Charaideo on July 19, later spread to Jorhat, Golaghat and other parts of Upper Assam, leaving thousands of households facing severe losses.

According to Talukdar, the government is yet to provide a clear explanation for the intensity of the floods. He called for an expert panel to examine the reasons behind the disaster and submit its report within a stipulated period.

The party has also raised environmental concerns, including complaints from residents about alleged illegal mining and ecological damage in Assam and neighbouring Nagaland. It wants authorities to study whether these factors, along with natural causes, contributed to the worsening flood situation.

Another major demand is an assessment of the combined impact of large dams in neighbouring states and Bhutan on Assam’s river systems and flood vulnerability. CPI(M) has urged the Centre to halt the construction of large dams in neighbouring states until such an assessment is completed.

For flood-affected families, the party has proposed a significant increase in government assistance. Its demands include Rs 20 lakh for the families of those who died, Rs 1 lakh as immediate aid for every affected household and compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh for homes that have been destroyed.

The party has further sought a minimum of Rs 5 lakh for houses that have suffered severe damage, increased compensation for lost crops and livestock, and free foodgrains for affected families for six months.

To support the farming community, CPI(M) has called for immediate free distribution of paddy seedlings so that farmers can resume cultivation. It has also demanded medical facilities to tackle the risk of post-flood diseases and veterinary services for livestock in affected areas.

The party has proposed at least 200 days of government-backed employment in flood-hit villages. It has also sought dedicated funds for restoring damaged schools and Anganwadi centres, along with free textbooks, uniforms and financial assistance for students whose families have been affected.

CPI(M) has additionally demanded the waiver of loans taken by families severely impacted by the floods.

The party said the August 21 protests would focus both on immediate relief for flood victims and accountability over the recurring crisis, while pressing the governments for long-term measures to protect Assam from repeated large-scale flooding.